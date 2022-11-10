Dwyer's 198 not out highlight of a big scoring weekend of cricket

There were some amazing knocks in Maitland cricket on the weekend, but Thornton's Dan Dwyer outscored all with an amazing 198 not out against Raymond Terrace falling just three runs of the club record of 201 not out set by Jesse Varley in 2020/21.
Dwyer faced just 122 balls and hit 16 sixes and 15 fours to help his side post 2/240, but it wasn't enough for victory and Raymond Terrace made 7/244 in reply with Kelvin Cadman 118 not out.
Other century makers included Andrew Trappel 109 not out (Wests 1st grade), Anru Kriel 115 not out (City 2nd), Brendan Goff 101 (Wests 4th) and Mackenzie Morison 110 (Seaham B).
Tenambit Morpeth's Lachlan Irwin topped the bowling honours with 6/12 against Wests in second grade. Luke Kealy took 5-24 (Wests 1st grade), Riley Horrocks 5-48 (Easts 1st), Noah Fisher 5/28 (Wests 2nd), Sandeep Cheema 5-43 (Rutherford B), Jackson Spohr 5-14(Easts C).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.