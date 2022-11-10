The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dwyer's 198 not out highlight of a big scoring weekend of cricket

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 10 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thornton Thunder's Dan Dwyer scored 198 not out.

There were some amazing knocks in Maitland cricket on the weekend, but Thornton's Dan Dwyer outscored all with an amazing 198 not out against Raymond Terrace falling just three runs of the club record of 201 not out set by Jesse Varley in 2020/21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.