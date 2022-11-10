Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibrous silicate mineral widely distributed in rock deposits and was mined in Australia for use in building products until late 1983.
It is still mined and used in many countries around the world and continues to make it to our shores where it needs to be removed from products prior to use.
Asbestos becomes a risk to human health when the material is disturbed. causing fibres to be become airborne. Inhalation of these fibres can result in serious diseases such as mesothelioma, asbestosis and lung cancer.
Asbestos-related materials are classified as either Friable or Non-Friable.
Friable materials are those that can be crushed into a powder using hand pressure. Friable asbestos materials include loose-fill asbestos insulation, millboard products and pipe lagging to name just a few.
These are considered to be a greater health risk to humans and therefore need to be removed by a Class A removalist company such as NAC Services.
Non-Friable materials are bound by a matrix, such as fibre cement sheeting (fibro), vinyl tiles and electrical boards. However, these can also be classified as Friable depending on the condition and glues used.
These products pose a lower risk if managed correctly, however generally occur in larger quantities throughout the home and workplace.
Fibre cement products are the most commonly encountered in the home and can be present in external or internal areas.
"Externally you may find asbestos in the eaves, roof sheeting, gutters, gables and walls to name a few," said Murray Lynch, Managing Director of NAC Services. "Internally, you will primarily find asbestos-containing fibro in the wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchen and laundry.
"Other common areas to find asbestos around the home are within the electrical box, vinyl flooring products and beneath bathroom and kitchen tiles. The best way to be sure is to have the material tested."
The first question renovators and builders alike ask is how do they manage the asbestos in the house when they knock it down.
"It's a really good question because any asbestos needs to be removed by hand by a licensed removalist and prior to reoccupation a clearance certificate is required which has to be issued by an independent Licensed Consultant," Mr Lynch said. "Once this has occurred demolition works can take place."
NAC Services are licensed to remove all types of asbestos including Class A (Friable) and Class B (Non-Friable) and also provide demolition and other hazardous materials services such as mould removal.
Contact NAC Services for a free quote on (02) 4947 1762 or 0438 885 498.
On March 1, 2022, the Wickham Woolsheds caught fire resulting in devastating consequences. It took four days to fully extinguish the fire, buildings and contents were destroyed and hundreds of local residents were evacuated, some for weeks. Streets were closed, parks and playgrounds off limits, and hundreds of homes impacted.
Why such a big deal? Asbestos. The roofs and internal linings of the Woolstores were constructed from asbestos cement sheeting.
In a fire event, asbestos-containing materials which were typically utilised for their fire protection and non-combustible properties, can suddenly crack and break causing the product to degrade as the result of loss of moisture from the high temperatures. Under these fire conditions, asbestos containing material can spall into smaller pieces of asbestos-containing debris. Asbestos-containing debris was found within the Woolstores site and for approximately three kilometres in the direction of the smoke plume resulting in asbestos contaminated fall-out to hundreds of properties and public spaces.
Hazmat Services Pty Ltd (Hazmat) worked alongside government agencies, emergency services, licensed asbestos removalists and assessors to provide specialist advice, air monitoring and clearances throughout the remediation of residential properties and public spaces which was eventually completed almost four months after the fire.
"Our services extended to the Wickham Woolstores site where remediation was finally completed in early November 2022," Hazmat Managing Director Andrew Russell said.
"Hazmat has provided asbestos consulting services in response to many catastrophic events and emergencies including structural fires, bush fires, storm and flood disasters.
"With extensive use of asbestos over many years, it is still present in many residential and commercial structures and can cause significant contamination to properties impacted by fires, storms and flooding as well as nearby properties.
"Careful assessment is required to determine the presence and extent of asbestos and appropriate remedial methods."
Hazmat is a locally owned, Newcastle based business that has been operating for over 15 years and deals with asbestos and hazardous materials issues on a daily basis.
Their consultants have extensive experience dealing with asbestos and hazardous materials on projects throughout Australia and overseas. Their team of qualified Licensed Asbestos Assessors are experts in the field of asbestos and hazardous materials assessment and management and can undertake asbestos inspections, sampling and testing, building and property surveys, risk assessments, asbestos air monitoring, clearance inspections, asbestos management plans, response to emergency situations and other associated services.
Hazmat operates a National Association of Testing Authorities (Australia) (NATA) Accredited laboratory at its Newcastle office that provides asbestos air monitoring services with a same-day turn-around of results.
"If you are having air monitoring or asbestos assessments undertaken, make sure the testing is undertaken by a NATA accredited laboratory," Andrew said. "Air monitoring and clearance inspections should be undertaken by a Licensed Asbestos Assessor or Competent Person who is independent from the asbestos removalist with analysis only conducted by a NATA Accredited laboratory."
November is Asbestos Awareness Month and given recent natural disasters are topical, Hazmat is focusing on educating the community on the potential risks presented when asbestos-containing materials are burnt, in a building fire or bushfire, and following catastrophic incidents such as flooding and storm events.
"If your property has been damaged by fire, storms, floods, rain or hail you should take precautions to protect yourself and others by being aware that asbestos could be present and what you might do to manage the potential risk from the damaged asbestos-containing materials," Andrew said.
"Don't assume asbestos is not present, assume it is. Be prepared by having your property surveyed and an Asbestos Register developed so that the location and extent of asbestos-containing materials is known and have an Asbestos Management Plan to cover how to deal with asbestos should it be damaged - these are legally required for business properties."
Hazmat Services can provide comprehensive asbestos assessment and identification, risk assessment, asbestos make safes and asbestos remediation plans following catastrophic events and natural disasters. For further information, visit www.hazmatservices.com.au or contact 02 4961 1887.