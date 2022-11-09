The Maitland Mercury
Our People

JPs Frank Garment and Des Cross notch up 100 years of service

Updated November 10 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:16am
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison pictured with Attorney General Mark Speakman (left) and JPs Des Cross and Frank Garment. Picture supplied.

Two Maitland Justices of the Peace who have each given 50 years of service to the community were honoured yesterday during a special ceremony at NSW Parliament House.

Local News

