Two Maitland Justices of the Peace who have each given 50 years of service to the community were honoured yesterday during a special ceremony at NSW Parliament House.
Frank Garment of East Maitland and Des Cross of Metford, were greeted by Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and presented with commemorative certificates by Attorney General the Hon Mark Speakman SC MP during the function.
"Justices of the Peace provide important services to our community," Ms Aitchison said.
"They are appointed by the Governor of NSW and perform their services as honest, trusted and careful volunteers under oath."
"JPs are often there at the most significant times of our lives. It is an honourable calling."
"I congratulate and thank Frank and Des for reaching this milestone and thank them for their dedication and countless hours helping local people in our community."
The primary functions of NSW Justices of the Peace are witnessing statutory declarations; witnessing affidavits; and certifying that copies of original documents are true and accurate.
NSW JPs have the authority to exercise functions conferred by, or under, the Oaths Act 1900 (NSW) and other NSW Acts.
Anyone interested in becoming a Justice of the Peace can visit www.jp.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.