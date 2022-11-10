Know the risks and manage properly Advertising Feature

Asbestos Awareness Month helps to inform the general public about the risks associated with asbestos and how to safely manage these materials.



The campaign is aimed primarily at the home renovator and with over 3000 building products manufactured with asbestos in Australia, older homes can be riddled with asbestos-containing materials.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibrous silicate mineral widely distributed in rock deposits and was mined in Australia for use in building products until late 1983.



It is still mined and used in many countries around the world and continues to make it to our shores where it needs to be removed from products prior to use.



Asbestos becomes a risk to human health when the material is disturbed causing fibres to be become airborne. Inhalation of these fibres can result in serious diseases such as mesothelioma, asbestosis and lung cancer.

Asbestos-related materials are classified as either Friable or Non-Friable

Friable materials are those that can be crushed into a powder using hand pressure. Friable asbestos materials include loose-fill asbestos insulation, millboard products and pipe lagging to name just a few.



These are considered to be a greater health risk to humans and therefore need to be removed by a Class A removalist company such as NAC Services.

Non-Friable materials are bound by a matrix, such as fibre cement sheeting (fibro), vinyl tiles and electrical boards. However, these can also be classified as Friable depending on the condition and glues used.



These products pose a lower risk if managed correctly, however generally occur in larger quantities throughout the home and workplace.



Fibre cement products are the most commonly encountered in the home and can be present in external or internal areas.

"Externally you may find asbestos in the eaves, roof sheeting, gutters, gables and walls to name a few," Murray Lynch, Managing Director of NAC Services, said. "Internally, you will primarily find asbestos-containing fibro in the wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchen and laundry.

"Other common areas to find asbestos around the home are within the electrical box, vinyl flooring products and beneath bathroom and kitchen tiles. The best way to be sure is to have the material tested."

The first question renovators and builders alike ask is how do they manage the asbestos in the house when they knock it down.



"It's a really good question because any asbestos needs to be removed by hand by a licensed removalist and prior to reoccupation a clearance certificate is required which has to be issued by an independent Licensed Consultant," Mr Lynch said. "Once this has occurred demolition works can take place."

