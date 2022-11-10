The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NRL draw 2023: Newcastle Knights to play in Wellington for the first time, face Dolphins in Perth as part of double-header

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

The Newcastle Knights will begin next season in a city they've never played at, while also making trips to two venues in 2023 they haven't played at for more than 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.