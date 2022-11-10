The Newcastle Knights will begin next season in a city they've never played at, while also making trips to two venues in 2023 they haven't played at for more than 20 years.
The NRL released its draw for next year's competition on Thursday morning, revealing the Knights' list of fixtures.
As expected, the club begins its campaign against the New Zealand Warriors but the game is surprisingly set down for Westpac Stadium in Wellington, a ground the Knights have never played at.
In round two, Newcastle face Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on a Sunday afternoon, which would shape as a mammoth clash if Luke Brooks ultimately decided to jump ship and join the Knights.
Newcastle's first home game comes against NRL newcomers the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday March 17 at 6pm.
The first six matches shape as favourable encounters for under-pressure coach Adam O'Brien, playing the Warriors again (round six) and the Raiders (round four) and Sea Eagles (round five).
The Knights are set to make trips to a number of less utilised venues, including in Mudgee (round five), Coffs Harbour (round 12) and Perth (round 23).
The club played a pre-season game at Coffs in 1995 and last played a competition game at Perth in 1996.
Next year's match in Perth, against the Dolphins on Saturday August 5, is part of an Optus Stadium double-header with the Sharks and Rabbitohs.
The draw confirmed Newcastle will miss out on Magic Round in round 10, one of three byes they have next year. The others are in round 14 and 19.
The Knights will only play three teams from this year's top-eight twice in 2023; the Panthers, Sharks and Raiders.
Four of the club's games are on a Friday night, while the rest are either on a Saturday or Sunday - meaning there is rarely a short turnaround.
Three of the last four matches are at home, while the club will conclude its regular season against the Dragons at Kogarah.
As part of a pre-season challenge, Newcastle will play Cronulla on Friday, February 10 and Parramatta on Friday, February 17.
Both games are at Central Coast Stadium.
Round 1: Warriors vs. Knights - Westpac Stadium, Wellington (Friday March 3, 6.00pm)
Round 2: Wests Tigers vs. Knights - Leichhardt Oval (Sunday March 12, 4.05pm)
Round 3: Knights vs. Dolphins - McDonald Jones Stadium (Friday March 17, 6.00pm)
Round 4: Knights vs. Raiders - McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday March 26, 4.05pm)
Round 5: Sea Eagles vs. Knights - Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee (Saturday April 1, 3.00pm)
Round 6: Knights vs. Warriors - McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday April 9, 6.15pm)
Round 7: Knights vs. Panthers - McDonald Jones Stadium (Saturday April 15, 5.30pm)
Round 8: Cowboys vs. Knights - Qld Country Bank Stadium (Saturday April 22, 7.35pm)
Round 9: Eels vs. Knights - CommBank Stadium (Friday April 28, 6.00pm)
Round 10: Bye
Round 11: Knights vs. Titans - McDonald Jones Stadium (Saturday May 14, 2.00pm)
Round 12: Sharks vs. Knights - Coffs International Stadium (Saturday May 20, 3.00pm)
Round 13: Knights vs. Sea Eagles - McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday May 28, 4.05pm)
Round 14: Bye
Round 15: Broncos vs. Knights - Suncorp Stadium (Saturday June 10, 5.30pm)
Round 16: Knights vs. Roosters - McDonald Jones Stadium (Saturday June 17, 3.00pm)
Round 17: Panthers vs. Knights - BlueBet Stadium (Saturday June 24, 5.30pm)
Round 18: Bulldogs vs. Knights - Accor Stadium (Sunday July 2, 2.00pm)
Round 19: Bye
Round 20: Knights vs. Wests Tigers - McDonald Jones Stadium (Friday July 14, 8.00pm)
Round 21: Knights vs. Storm - McDonald Jones Stadium (Saturday July 22, 5.30pm)
Round 22: Raiders vs. Knights - GIO Stadium (Saturday July 29, 3.00pm)
Round 23: Dolphins vs. Knights - Optus Stadium, Perth (Saturday August 5, 5.30pm)
Round 24: Knights vs. Bulldogs - McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday August 13, 4.05pm)
Round 25: Knights vs. Rabbitohs - McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday August 20, 2.00pm)
Round 26: Knights vs. Sharks - McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday August 27, 4.05pm)
Round 27: Dragons vs. Knights - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium (Saturday September 2, 7.35pm)
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
