There was plenty of reminiscing going on when past and present Maitland Mercury employees recently gathered for a reunion.
About 30 former and current employees met at Lochinvar Hotel for a catch up - some who had not seen each other for decades.
Those who attended worked at the newspaper and commercial printing company from the 1970s through to today.
Some had experienced production back in the days of hot metal typesetting and typewriters to the introduction of computers.
The event was organised through the recently-formed Mercury Mates Facebook page which has connected more than 200 past and present employees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.