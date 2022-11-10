Woman airlifted from Greta to Sydney with serious burns

A woman suffered significant but non-life threatening burns to her hands, chest and upper body at Greta on Thursday afternoon and has been flown to Sydney.
The 51-year-old was injured in a small explosion while cleaning a vehicle with solvents at Nelson Street, Greta.
She was taken to Greta Oval for medical evacuation to Royal North Shore Hospital.
Police, Fire & Rescue, ambulance and Westpac Rescue Helicopter personnel attended the scene.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
