Woman airlifted from Greta to Sydney with serious burns

Chloe Coleman
Chloe Coleman
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:31pm
A Westpac Rescue helicopter. File picture.

A woman suffered significant but non-life threatening burns to her hands, chest and upper body at Greta on Thursday afternoon and has been flown to Sydney.

