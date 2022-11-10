It's a Christmas miracle.
After one of the wettest years in a very long time the festive spirit has risen from the mud.
Most of the Dennis family's Christmas tree crop has survived two floods - and a lot of rain - so it can make your Christmas bright.
Farmer Matthew Dennis said there was nothing like having a real Christmas tree in the home. He thought it was much better than a plastic alternative and said it would bring another level of festive flair.
"It's the smell and the authenticity of it. You can't have a plastic one, everyone knows plastic is banned," he said.
"If you look after them they will last three to four weeks."
The farm will open to the public for the annual Christmas tree tagging on Saturday between 8am and 2pm. Anyone can come along during that time to choose their tree.
The trees range in height from 1.5 to 2.5 metres.
"They've really copped it this year, we lost a fair few of them. The ones that are still here are pretty good," he said.
"We had some go under the water that survived and others that didn't go under water died - you couldn't pick it.
"There is plenty there for people to come out and pick their tree."
The trees are $80 each. The cost is payable on tagging via cash or tap and go.
The Dennis' will also have Sebago potatoes and sunflowers for sale on Saturday during the tagging event. Ten kilograms of potatoes will cost $25 and the flowers are $15 per bunch.
