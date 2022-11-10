The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Dennis family at East Maitland are selling real Christmas trees on November 12

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated November 11 2022 - 9:46am, first published 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Matthew Dennis with the Christmas trees at Nebo Farm. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It's a Christmas miracle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.