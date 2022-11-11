A group of hard-working students have found the family of World War I soldier Private Henry Crowley, 105 years after his death.
Lochinvar Public School year six students Quade Hoover, Roydon Smith, Jessica Ratjens and Charlie Nielson have been hard at work taking part in the Find Them, Remember Them: Creating Citizen Historians program.
The young historians were researching Maitland soldier Private Henry Crowley, whose medals were never issued as his family was untraceable - until now.
The students were able to do what the Department of Defence at the time and researchers couldn't, and track down Private Crowley's family.
At the school's Remembrance Day service on Friday, the four students presented Private Crowley's great-grandnephew Rod Conway with the soldier's two medals, which the school ordered from the Department of Defence.
Private Crowley's medals are the British War Medal and Victory Medal.
Lochinvar Public School teacher and project coordinator Alison Wood said the students' dedication has been outstanding.
"I'm so proud of them," she said.
"At first, we didn't think we were going to be able to find anybody, the researchers had said to us 'we don't think we'll find anybody', a couple of other researchers had already tried, but we thought we'd tackle it and give it a go."
The students researched the National Archives of Australia, Trove and Ancestry.com to trace Private Crowley's family tree, and find Mr Conway.
Two of the students involved, Jess Ratjens and Roydon Smith, said they gave up their own time to work on the project weekly over two terms.
Jess said it's really exciting to pass over the medals to a family member.
Roydon said he feels really happy for the family.
"They never got to collect the medals and now they're going to be where they belong," he said.
The school has had replicas made of the medals, so the students can always see them and reflect on Private Crowley's service.
Private Crowley's name is listed at the Australian National Memorial in France, the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the Anzac Walk in Newcastle and the Branxton War Memorial.
There are 16 schools nationally taking part in the Find Them, Remember Them: Creating Citizen Historians program, which is run by Hunter historians John Gillam and Yvonne Fletcher.
Mrs Fletcher said the students have given Private Crowley a symbolic welcome home.
"He is reunited with his family and his community, from now on his memory will live in the school, handed on from year to year, from Anzac Day to Anzac Day," she said.
"He is no longer simply a name on a war memorial, you have created a living war memorial here in your school.
"It is said you are only forgotten when no one speaks your name, may his name be spoken often.
"Welcome home Private Crowley."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
