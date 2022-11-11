The Maitland Mercury
Lochinvar Public School students present service medals to WWI soldiers family

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 1:33pm
Descendent of Private Henry Crowley Rod Conway, centre, students from left, Charlie Nielsen, Jessica Ratjens, Quade Hoover and Roydon Smith. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

A group of hard-working students have found the family of World War I soldier Private Henry Crowley, 105 years after his death.

