City United duo Josh Trappel and Andrew Vickery and Kurri Weston Mulbring's Steve Abel scored centuries on Saturday to put their teams in commanding positions on day one of round five in Maitland first grade cricket.
Josh Trappel scored 130 not out and Vickery 127 as City posted an imposing 6/313 declared off just 63 overs against Northern Suburbs at Robins Oval.
Trappel, whose ton included 19 fours and three sixes, and Vickery, who scored 110 in boundaries with 23 fours and three sixes, were the stand outs with the bat with other top four batters adding just 25 runs between them.
Daniel Hancock picked up three wickets for Norths.
Norths were able to negotiate a tricky 18 overs at the end to finish on 0/21.
Kurri Weston declared on 8/329 in the 72nd overs courtesy of 106 from Steve Abel and 50s by Tyler Power (55) and Josh Tuckwell (57) to be firmly on top of Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval.
The Warriors also had solid contributions from Liam Neild with 36 and skipper Sam Dalibozek 22.
Terrace were 0/7 at the close of play.
In contrast the Thornton and Western Suburbs and Tenambit Morpeth and Eastern Suburbs clashes are evenly poised with the bowlers on top in both games.
At Thornton, Thunder were all out for 166 and Wests were 3/66 in reply.
Thunder skipper Matt Gabriel top scored with 49 and Dan Willis made 35 in an innings which featured three ducks including a golden duck run out for Dylan Maxted.
Wests shared the wickets around with Izach Dennis taking 3-37 and Harry King 2-28.
Thornton struck early with both Wests openers Riley Harrison (0) and Sam Collison (1) in the sheds with just two runs on the board.
Zac Gayfer with 30 not out and Shannon Threlfo 23 steadied the ship before Threlfo was caught with the score on 48. Gayfer and Lachlan Davies (one not out) took the Plovers through to stumps.
Eastern Suburbs claimed first innings points by five runs after dismissing Tenambit Morpeth for 112 chasing their first innings total of 117.
Tenambit Morpeth again were unable to capitalise when on top and lost their final six wickets for just 26 runs after being at 4/86 and then 5/100 and 6/109.
The collapse started with the dismissal of Lochie Heit lbw for 28. Dan Collinson top scored with 36.
Easts skipper Riley Horrocks led his side taking 4-34, young quick Jett Lee picked up three wickets and Jack Bennett took 2-0 in the dramatic final stages of the Bulls' chase.
Earlier Cameron Wynn took 5/32 and Shane Wind 4/25 to dismiss the Griffins for 117 inside 35 overs. Opener Jack Bennet with 26 and No.10 Jett Lee with 13 were the only batters to reach double figures.
Easts will resume day two on 0/23.
