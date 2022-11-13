The Maitland Mercury
Tons to City's Josh Trappel and Andrew Vickery and Warriors' Steve Abel

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 13 2022 - 1:51pm, first published 11:00am
Tenambit Morpeth skipper Adam Sidoti is bowled by Eastern Suburbs captain Riley Horrocks in a thrilling day one at Morpeth Oval on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

City United duo Josh Trappel and Andrew Vickery and Kurri Weston Mulbring's Steve Abel scored centuries on Saturday to put their teams in commanding positions on day one of round five in Maitland first grade cricket.

