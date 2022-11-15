The Maitland Mercury
Hartwell and Lovegrove score unbeaten tons in amazing 276-run U-13 T20 partnership

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:56pm, first published 11:00am
Cailan Hartwell (left) made 130 not out and Charlie Lovegrove (right) 105 not out in a 276-run partnership for Maitland Maroon under-13s in a T20 game against Moree.

Maitland Maroon under-13 players Cailan Hartwell and Charlie Lovegrove have written themselves into the record books both scoring unbeaten tons in an amazing 276-run Twenty-20 partnership at Tamworth.

