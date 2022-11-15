Hartwell and Lovegrove score unbeaten tons in amazing 276-run U-13 T20 partnership

Maitland Maroon under-13 players Cailan Hartwell and Charlie Lovegrove have written themselves into the record books both scoring unbeaten tons in an amazing 276-run Twenty-20 partnership at Tamworth.
Hartwell finished on 130 not out and Lovegrove 105 not out as the unbeaten Maroons made 1/277 against Moree who were then restricted to 4/56,
Maitland Gold's Braxton "Teddy" Smith also had a game to remember picking up a hat-trick in his under-13 side's four wicket win against Narrabri.
George Williamson top scored with 30 as Maitland made 6-76 after dismissing Narrabri for 72 in their T20 fixture.
Maroon and Gold's T20 game against Coalfields and Inverell were abandoned because of rain.
In the under-17s, Harry Scowen scored his second century of the tournament with 119 off just 118 balls as Maitland Maroon scored a massive 6/336 in their 50 over game against Namoi before it was washed out.
Captain Thomas Thorpe made 77 and the Walker twins Oscar (51) and Charlie (57) both made 50s.
Maitland Gold were 2/141 when play was abandoned against Tamworth Blue. Skipper Will Parkinson was 53 not out and Hayden Lucas was run out for 44
In the Under-15 John Kilborn Shield, Maitland Gold had a nine wicket win against Narrabri posting 1/69 chasing 7/66. Their game against Armidale was abandoned.
Maitland Maroon took just six overs to chase down Gunnedah's total of 9/51 to record a nine-wicket win.
Thomas Long took 4-9 off four overs and Peter McCloskey 3-4 off two. Samuel Holz finished on 32 not out.
Their game against Tamworth Gold was abandoned.
Coalfields under-13s kept their unbeaten record intact with a nine-wicket win against Tamworth Blue after dismissing them for 90, with Matthew Hollis taking 3-14.
Benjamin Regan made 37 and Lochie Lennard was 28 not out as they chased down the target in 11.1 overs.
The Coalfields under-15s had a 13-run win against Tamworth Gold posting 8/112 and restricting them to 7/99 from their 20 overs. The unbeaten Coalfields are second behind Maitland Maroon.
The under-17s are still without a win losing by 159 runs to Namoi.
