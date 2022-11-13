Cunningham reappointed Maitland Blacks head coach

Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham has been reappointed as head coach for the 2023 Hunter Rugby season.
Cunningham will head an experienced coaching panel with retired 2022 captain Chris Logan making the transition to coaching as assistant/backs coach.
Logan injured his ACL early midway through the 2022 season and returned for the Blacks 22-17 minor semi-final loss to Wanderers.
Former Blacks forwards Mick Howell and Danny Lewer will be specialist set-piece coaches.
Blacks president Pat Howard said the club was excited that Cunningham had agreed to continue as coach for a third year.
"He has worked hard over the past couple of years to build something special and I think this third year in charge special things are coming.
"It was bad luck at the end of the season with a hard run of injuries. You need good luck throughout a season to win a premiership in any code."
The Blacks have also added former Melbourne Rebels player Brooke Saunders to the coaching panel. She will join 2022 women's coach Craig Young as joint women's coaches in 2023.
Howard said Saunders, who is a level 2 coach, assisted Young at the end of last season as the Blacks overcame all sorts of odds to make the grand final only to go down to Wanderers.
Cunningham said he was excited about continuing the journey after a bitter-sweet finish to the 2022 season.
"We were certainly happy with where we were at and the effort. There were a few things which went against us at the backend of the season and I think there was a feeling of what could have been after the semi-final loss to Wanderers," he said.
"It was a game we could have and should have won, but we just couldn't put that last nail in the coffin.
"I feel it has left everyone with a fair bit of hunger and fire in the belly to come back and have another crack."
Cunningham said he was looking forward with Logan and believed he would be a huge asset for the club on the senior coaching panel.
"Loges was always planning on stepping back last year from playing. I've got him on board to help me out and be our backs coach and I think he will add a lot of value to what we do," he said.
He has been the captain of the boys for the last few years, so there is that relationship and respect already established between him and the playing group.
"Danny Lewer and Mick Howell are both committed to coming on board and helping out. We will utiilise their forte. Howelly is extremely knowledgeable around the line-outs and Danny has packed down plenty of scrums in his day as well.
"It makes sense to get a few sets of hands on board and I'll take on the role of head coach and oversee the whole production of everything."
In addition to Logan the Blacks will go into 2023 without young centre Mick Taylor, who has to go to Sydney to finish his university degree, and winger Aiden Procopis who is heading to Sydney for work and footy.
"They're two losses, but we've got some great depth there and we will also look to strengthen a few positions with bringing some guys in from out of the area hopefully," Cunningham said.
The Blacks start preseason training on Tuesday, November 29.
