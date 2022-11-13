The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cunningham reappointed Maitland Blacks head coach

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 13 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland coach for the past two seasons Luke Cunningham has been reappointed at Maitland Blacks head coach for 2023. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham has been reappointed as head coach for the 2023 Hunter Rugby season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.