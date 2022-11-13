The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kathleen Folbigg convictions back in spotlight as Tom Bathurst inquiry due to begin

By Margaret Scheikowski
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A second inquiry by a former top judge will re-examine Kathleen Folbigg's case. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Scientists and medical experts are due to begin testifying at the second inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing four of her children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.