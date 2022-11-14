Maitland Repertory Theatre is pulling the curtains closed on the year with nine performances of On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson.
The sixth and final play of the year opens Wednesday, November 23 and the opening night audience will get to hear an announcement about the theatre's 2023 program.
Directed by Anne Robinson, On Golden Pond is about memories, both the good and not so good.
The story follows Norman, played by Matt Robinson, and Ethel, played by Rhiannon McDonald who have returned to their cottage on the end of Golden Pond, where they have spent every summer for the past 47 years.
Ethel has pleasant memories of staying in the house built by her father, but their daughter Chelsea, played by Amelia Rae, tells Ethel not all her memories were good.
Director Anne Robinson said many people have fond memories of the 1980s movie with Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda.
"I hope they will come along and enjoy their time with us on the pond," she said.
There will be nine performances from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, December 11.
The opening night audience on Wednesday, November 23 is encouraged to arrive from 7pm to hear an exciting announcement about the theatre's 2023 plays, and to enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Tickets are $25 and $30, booking via www.mrt.org.au or on 0466 332 766 (10am to 2pm daily).
Evening performances start at 8pm on November 23, 25, 26 and December 2, 3, 9 and 10.
Matinees start at 2pm on December 4 and 11.
Doors open 30 minutes before performances.
2022 is Maitland Repertory Theatre's milestone 75th year.
