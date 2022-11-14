The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Repertory Theatre closes the year with On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson

November 14 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Golden Pond director Anne Robinson at Maitland Repertory Theatre. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Maitland Repertory Theatre is pulling the curtains closed on the year with nine performances of On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.