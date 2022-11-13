The Maitland Mercury

Why we've turned off commenting on our Facebook posts

By Donna Sharpe
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:22am, first published 10:30am
A reader messaged during the week asking why we no longer allow followers to leave comments on our Facebook posts. While our reasons have been explained previously, they're worth sharing again.

