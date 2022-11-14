Rain pelting the Hunter is expected to continue throughout Monday, according to the NSW Bureau of Meteorology, as the State Emergency Service remains busy with rising rivers, heavy downpours and flash-flooding in other parts of the state.
The BoM recorded 63mm of rain at Stony Creek in Scone between 9am on Sunday and 7am on Monday, while 49mm fell during the same period at Windale, 48mm at Denman and 42mm at Milbrodale and Wollombi.
Rainfall readings sat between the high teens and low 30s throughout most of the remainder of the Hunter.
The bureau has forecast continued rain on Monday, with possible severe thunderstorms at stages in the morning and afternoon.
Hunter SES crews had few jobs in the 24 hours up to 7am on Monday, but the emergency service reported flooding chaos in other parts of the state.
They rescued two children who were playing in a storm water drain at Albury in what the agency called "a lucky escape".
Meanwhile at Woodstock, near Cowra, six vehicles became trapped in floodwater after a bridge washed away.
The SES responded to 33 flood rescues and 462 requests for assistance throughout NSW between Sunday and Monday morning.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.