The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bureau of Meteorology predicts more rain across Hunter as more storms expected

Updated November 14 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Rain pelting the Hunter is expected to continue throughout Monday, according to the NSW Bureau of Meteorology, as the State Emergency Service remains busy with rising rivers, heavy downpours and flash-flooding in other parts of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.