Two students will soon see their 'waste character' designs on the sides of Maitland's garbage trucks, after winning an art competition.
Maitland City Council ran the waste mascot competition, encouraging primary and high school students to design mascots inspired by sustainability and recycling.
Winners Serena Terpstra and Lucy Richardson were chosen for their characters originality, representation of sustainability and artistic merit.
Not only will their designs be put on the sides of Maitland's garbage trucks, but they each won a brand new iPad.
Nine runners up were also commended for their great work, and received art packs.
The winners and runners up received their prizes from Mayor Philip Penfold last week at Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Maitland City Council's manager environment and sustainability Catherine Pepper said she was extremely happy with the quality of work submitted by all 118 entries.
"From what we've seen it's clear the young people in Maitland have a clear focus and great understanding of what it means to be sustainable, also that they're great at art," she said.
"I want to personally commend our winners and runners up for the work they submitted.
"They and their families should be extremely proud."
Primary school winner
High school winner
Primary highly commended runners up
High school highly commended runners up
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
