NSW U-21 speedway titles at Kurri Kurri

Some of the best young riders from across NSW and Queensland will be taking part in the 2022 NSW Under 21 Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri Speedway Club on Saturday.
It's a championship triple header with the 2022 NSW Junior 250 and Junior 125 Speedway Solo Championship also being held.
The local charge in the Under-21 title is headed by Kurri Kurri's Harrison Ryan and Newcastle's Bradley Page.
Racing is in Ryan's blood. He is the cousin of the 2012 Australian under-21 champion Taylor Poole and his uncle Mick Poole won the NSW title five times and raced with distinction in the UK in the '80s and '90s.
Cowra's Maurice Brown, the 2019 Australian U16 125cc champion, will be one of the favourites along with 18-year-old James Pearce from Blacktown who raced in Birmingham in the UK this season.
They will be joined by fellow New South Welshmen Michael West and Lachlan Hayes and Queensland riders Jacob Hook, Cordell Rogerson and Tate Zischke.
Racing in the Junior 125s starts at 10.30am and 1pm in the 500s and 250s.
The NSW junior titles kicks off a big year of speedway at Kurri Kurri including the Boxing Day extravaganza and round four of the Australian Solo Championships.
