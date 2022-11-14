The Maitland Mercury
NSW U-21 speedway titles at Kurri Kurri

Updated November 14 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 1:14pm
Cowra's Maurice Brown is one of the favourites for the 2022 NSW Under-21 Speedway title at Kurri Kurri on Saturday night. Picture by Steven Bloomfield Photography.

Some of the best young riders from across NSW and Queensland will be taking part in the 2022 NSW Under 21 Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri Speedway Club on Saturday.

