For a unique gift or to shop local this festive season, don't miss the East Maitland Country Women's Association (CWA) Christmas market.
The ladies of East Maitland CWA have been hard at work crafting, baking and growing things to sell at the event.
On Saturday, November 26 from 8am to 1pm the East Maitland CWA hall will be decked out in festive colours to help get market-goers in the spirit.
The ladies will be selling Christmas handicrafts and gifts, cakes, jams, pickles, Christmas treats, devonshire tea, plants and bric a brac.
