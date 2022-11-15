The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland CWA to host Christmas market - grab a gift or a sweet treat

November 16 2022 - 9:00am
Some of the ladies' Christmas craft. Picture supplied.

For a unique gift or to shop local this festive season, don't miss the East Maitland Country Women's Association (CWA) Christmas market.

