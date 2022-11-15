Did you know flares have a use-by date of three years?
Boaters will have the opportunity to dispose of expired flares from this month thanks to a free mobile collection program.
Transport for NSW executive diirector NSW Maritime Mark Hutchings said mobile collection sites will be set up along the NSW coastline.
"This collection program provides boaters with a safe and convenient way to dispose of old flares responsibly and promotes a culture of safer boating," Mr Hutchings said.
The program will run from Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, January 15 at a number of locations.
The closest sites to Maitland are:
Marine flares can signal someone is in trouble and help provide a location for aircraft or vessels engaged in a search and rescue.
Generally, a minimum of two red hand flares and two orange smoke flares are required on all vessels operating in open waters.
"Most flares have a use-by date of three years and must be replaced before expiry," Mr Hutchings said.
"It's important to remember that penalties apply for not carrying current flares on a vessel in open waters.
"We're encouraging boaters to use the expired flare collection program as a timely reminder to check their safety equipment regularly.
"Expired flare collection is no longer available at any service centres, registries or maritime sites - which is why it's so important for boaters across NSW to take advantage of the collection program, if and where possible."
For more information on collection dates and locations across NSW, enter your postcode here: https://www.nsw.gov.au/topics/waterways-safety-and-rules/lifejackets-and-safety-equipment/flare-disposal
