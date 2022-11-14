Maitland will join the global conversation about men's issues and celebrate International Men's Day at East Maitland Library on Friday, November 18.
The theme for this year's International Men's Day in Australia is 'Celebrating Mateship,' with the local event featuring prominent figures from organisations and disciplines across the Hunter.
Mayor Philip Penfold, said it's all about improving male health and wellbeing, and having important conversations about issues faced by boys and men in Maitland.
"The aim of this year's International Men's Day is to inspire men to make time for their mates, and it's an opportunity for the community to come together to have those important conversations," he said.
Mayor Penfold will host a panel discussion featuring Dr Myles Young from University of Newcastle, Peter Lewis formerly of the Newcastle Herald, and Rob Hoile, Project Manager for Parents Beyond Break Up to stimulate important conversations in the community.
"Conversation around men's health is becoming more commonplace in society, but there is still a lot of work to do and we want to help give men the tools to help and celebrate one another," Mr Hoile said.
Mr Hoile added that, Parents Beyond Break Up will also be launching Peers Walk, which is a new suicide prevention program.
"It will aim to reduce the shocking rates of suicide among men and provide an avenue to share experiences in a healthy way," he said.
A buffet breakfast will kick off the event at 7:30am on Friday morning, followed by a panel discussion, a special Storytime for Fathers, guest speakers and a trade display from support services for men.
There are still opportunities for the Maitland community to attend the breakfast and you can register for your free ticket to attend by visiting mait.city/imd22.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
