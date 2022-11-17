The Maitland Mercury
Our People

Artist Kris Smith's latest exhibition at MRAG is a stunning display

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Hunter artist, Kris Smith holds his first exhibition at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Picture by Marina Neil.

A Hunter artist, Kris Smith has always had a longstanding interest in rhythm and visual poetry of natural light, the landscape and our place within it, and his latest work reflects just that.

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

