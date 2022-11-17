A Hunter artist, Kris Smith has always had a longstanding interest in rhythm and visual poetry of natural light, the landscape and our place within it, and his latest work reflects just that.
His latest exhibition Luminosity: Inscription of Time By Light, at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery, is a stunning display of image and video.
The artworks are mainly in the form of multi-panel video compositions, but also include digital prints and a large-scale projection.
His inspiration first arose over taking a still moment over a cup of coffee at his Newcastle home.
Smith, 64, started the artwork in 2019 using his digital SLR camera and said he shot one frame every 30 seconds.
"It was about noticing these wonderful changes in the light, and it is so subtle," he said.
The projected work is made up of 70 panels, each showing different aspects and time slices of a still life changing throughout the course of a day.
The native Banksia plant and blue gum leaves were among some of the items captured by Smith, who then animated the images to make them look out of focus.
"As soon as you make it more abstract, people can concentrate on what I was looking at, and I have tried to amplify what I could see in the still light," he said.
Smith added, when the sun comes through the blue gum, it basically turns a lime green colour.
The still image of the 'Mountain,' was taken by Smith on a family trip to the Dolomites in 2019 and Smith said it's one photograph every 30 seconds.
"I said to the family I need to do a time-lapse of this mountain," he said.
Smith adding a digital animation component to the artwork by drawing the mountain using a stylus.
"A lot of people don't get to see the process of drawing," he said.
With a family history in photography, Smith said he grew up with it due to his dad being a wedding photographer.
"We had a studio in our house, and I got to play with photography growing up. I would blacken out the hallway on a Saturday morning," he said.
Formerly from Dungog, Smith said the Maitland Regional Art Gallery is world class and he has very much enjoyed his first exhibition at the gallery.
"I just love this gallery, and what they do and how they engage with the community," he said.
Smith added, the exhibition was exactly how he imagined it.
Head to the Maitland Regional Art Gallery to be absorbed by expansive ideas of time, light and the sublime in Smiths' display of image and video, but you'll need to hurry because the exhibition ends on Sunday, November 20.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
