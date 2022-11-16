The excitement and community spirit is palpable in Morpeth this week as the town's bicentenary celebration draws closer.
On Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, Morpeth will come alive to celebrate 200 years since its founding by Lieutenant Edward Charles Close.
The town will open up to visitors from near and far across two big days, jam-packed with live music, food, history and competitions.
Postponed from its original date in November 2021 due to COVID-19, its shaping up to be a great weekend with clear blue skies and lots to see and do.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said there's lots to see and do, from listening to live bands and checking out the stalls, to going for a picnic on Morpeth Bridge when it closes to traffic on Sunday.
"Anything you could imagine it's going to be on here at Morpeth on the weekend," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for those not just from Maitland, but those from the region and afar to reconnect with a place that so many hundreds of people have history with.
"It's exciting to see it all finally come together for what promises to be a great weekend filled with family friendly activities about Morpeth's history, heritage and people."
Cr Penfold said the community has clearly and repeatedly expressed a love for Morpeth's heritage and history.
"We have 200 years of well documented history since the arrival of Edward Close, and people love to celebrate that," he said.
"There was a time when Morpeth was the second most important city within New South Wales."
Morpeth Museum volunteer Alan Todd will lead two heritage walks over the weekend, and the museum will be open both days with free entry.
Walkers will learn about Commander Lieutenant Edward Biddulph, who brought the first steamship Sophia Jane to Australia and his connection to Morpeth.
"He was so famous, they made a song about him which I'll be singing at the end and everyone will join in on the heritage walk," Mr Todd said.
"Visitors will marvel at the 10:1 scale model of the Sophia Jane, the paddle steamer that steamed into Morpeth for the first time on 14 June 1831.
"Morpeth was the biggest port outside Sydney, it was bigger than Newcastle until the late 1800s.
"Everything [came through Morpeth's port], it was Sydney's bread basket - I worked out that they were producing a trailer load of flour here every half hour."
Mr Todd's walks will also teach participants about 'the good, the bad and the holy' characters that transformed Morpeth, and the town's link to mobile phones and the world's largest organisation of workers.
The heritage walks start at 10am on Saturday and Sunday, departing from Queens Wharf. Tickets are free and bookings are essential.
Sanjex Seratti will bring his vintage wonders and entertainment to the celebration on both days, running penny farthing bicycle demonstrations, photo opportunities and vintage games.
Saturday starts with an official ceremony to commemorate the bicentenary milestone at 10am on the main stage, at the corner of Swan and Berkley streets.
There's plenty to do all weekend with classic car displays, horse and carriage rides, an Arnott's biscuit trail and much more along Swan Street.
The Slow Food Earth Market will be on Green Street on Saturday from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.
Dragon boat racing at Queens Wharf and a resident's fair at Closebourne House both kick off at 10am Saturday too.
On Saturday night, an evening of live entertainment and food trucks will end with a bang with a laser show and fireworks display at 9pm.
The centrepiece of the event is the Morpeth Bridge open day on Sunday, which will see the iconic 1898 timber crossing closed to traffic and decked out in picnic tables and planter boxes.
Event-goers can pack a picnic or purchase a grazing platter from one of the many Morpeth businesses offering special bicentenary menu items before finding a spot on the bridge and enjoying a unique vantage point of the river.
For more information on the Morpeth Bicentenary program, including timings for all heritage walks, live performances and more, head to www.morpeth200.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
