Athletes receive grant ahead of competitions

Two Maitland athletes have received a high achievers grant to help them take part in national and International competitions.
Lucy Holt-Moult has been given $450 to help her compete in the Australian Martial Arts Championships in December and Thomas Cornwall has been allocated $750 to put towards his participation in the Australian Futsal under 14 boys United Kingdom tour.
Ms Holt-Moult will compete in December and Mr Cornwall will take part in April.
The Maitland council grant offers financial assistance in sport and creative arts for individuals and teams.
There is $450 on offer for individuals who are selected to compete at a national level and $750 for individuals selected to compete at an international competition.
Deputy Mayor, Cr Mitchell Griffin, commended the pair and wished them well.
He said there were several Maitland athletes representing the city at a state, national and international level and a growing number were taking part in futsal competitions.
"Once again we're seeing futsal up there on the world stage with a young representative, representing Australia on the UK tour," he said.
"It's a fantastic sport. It's not the easiest sport, that's for sure ... It really highlights how well we are breeding them here in this city, particularly with the links to soccer, it's very similar but a lot more faster footwork."
