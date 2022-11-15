The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council's Digital Collections: Opened Minds team digitise more than 1000 items

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Maitland City Council team leader cultural collections, digitisation Karina Glasby and coordinator community participation Carol Edmonds with an image from the collection. Picture supplied.

More than 1000 of Maitland's culturally significant items and artefacts are now accessible online thanks to a dedicated digitisation team.

