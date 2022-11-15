More than 1000 of Maitland's culturally significant items and artefacts are now accessible online thanks to a dedicated digitisation team.
Maitland City Council's Digital Collections: Opened Minds team has been hard at work photographing, and scanning some of Maitland's most culturally significant items.
The items have come from custodians of historical records across the city, including Maitland Gaol, old Maitland Hospital, Maitland libraries, Maitland Regional Art Gallery (MRAG) and Morpeth Museum.
The team have been working primarily out of the digitisation hub at MRAG, digitising items using state-of-the-art equipment.
As a result of their work, more than 7000 items are now available for the public to explore and learn about on the Collections Maitland website and Storyplace, a Museums & Galleries NSW website.
The collection features items, documents and images from Maitland's long history, acquired by council through donations or purchases (MRAG).
Maitland City Council coordinator community participation Carol Edmonds said the digitisation project is about access for the community, as well as preservation and accurate records.
"It's about access for the community, so once an item is digitised, it's accessible," she said.
"Secondly, it's about preservation, so that, for example, if something's deteriorating, it means it's preserved for future generations.
"The other thing is it means we have a record, and we have a better knowledge about what's in the collections and how we can tell stories."
The team, led by team leader cultural collections, digitisation Karina Glasby, have been able to pull together narratives while digitising items.
For example, they have noticed people who were listed on the Muster Roll of the Northumberland Volunteer Rifle Corps (1860) being part of other groups together as well, which gives insight into how people's lives crossed paths.
"All sorts of people for whatever reason, whether they're writing a book, or whether they're just studying history, the area... it's the history that informs the future," Ms Edmonds said.
"It's about what do we learn from the past that will take into the future."
Ms Edmonds said council is very proud of the efforts of the digitisation team.
"It's fantastic that so much of Maitland's history is now so well preserved and available to the community," she said.
"Morpeth, and Maitland by extension, are some of the earliest townships established by European settlers in the 1800s and we're lucky to have so many items buried deep in collections across the city that tell the stories of those early days.
"By capturing and sharing Maitland's local heritage and history through these collections, we can curate and promote our rich culture and unique history and make the challenge of figuring out how we used to live that little bit easier for those generations to come."
Visit www.collections.maitland.nsw.gov.au to dive into the historic artefacts digitised by the team.
The first year of this project was funded by the NSW Government's Regional Cultural Fund Digitisation Round.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
