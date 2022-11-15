The Maitland Mercury
U-16s Will Parkinson scores a ton and Cameron Palmer takes 6-24 in senior ranks

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 3:30pm
Cameron Palmer took an impressive 6-24 in his second grade debut for Raymond Terrace.

The never ending battle between bat and ball continued on Saturday with under-16s Will Parkinson from Northern Suburbs and Cameron Palmer from Raymond Terrace putting the senior ranks on notice with a ton and six-wicket haul in second grade clashes.

