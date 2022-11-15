The never ending battle between bat and ball continued on Saturday with under-16s Will Parkinson from Northern Suburbs and Cameron Palmer from Raymond Terrace putting the senior ranks on notice with a ton and six-wicket haul in second grade clashes.
Making is second grade debut, Palmer took the advice of his skipper Ben Osborn to "pitch it up and give it a chance .... and not bowl short" on board and finished with an impressive 6-24 off 11 overs and was on a hat-trick against Kurri Weston Mulbring.
Norths youngster Will Parkinson scored 107 opening for Norths against City United. He had a good weekend also making 53 not out for Maitland Gold against Tamworth in the under-17 CNZ competition before rain halted play on Sunday.
The batters didn't get it all their way on the weekend with Hinton's Dale Edwards the most successful bowler taking 7-19 against Raworth in B-grade.
Tenambit Morpeth quick Cameron Wynn picking up 5-32 against Easts in first grade, Brendan Hayes took 5-69 off 23 overs for Wests in their second grade clash against Thornton and Thornton's Travis Ling took 5-25 against City in third grade.
On the batting front City United pair Josh Trappel made 130 not out and Andrew Vickery 127 in their side's big total of 6/313 declared against Norths.
All-rounder Steve Abel led the way for Kurri Weston Mulbring with 106 in his side's 8/329 declared against Raymond Terrace.
In the junior representative ranks Maitland Maroon under-13s Cailan Hartwell made 130 not out and Charlie Lovegrove 105 not out in an incredible 276-run partnership in a T-20 game against Moree.
In the under-17s, Harry Scowen scored his second century of the tournament with 119 off just 118 balls as Maitland Maroon scored a massive 6/336 in their 50 over game against Namoi before it was washed out.
Maitland Gold under-13 bowler Braxton "Teddy" Smith picked up a hat-trick against Narrabri.
There was plenty of excitement in the junior cricket ranks with the announcement of the Maitland under-11 representative for the Ron Arendt carnival in Newcastle in January.
There were some familiar surnames with City United pair Finnian Brownlee and Xavier Bower the sons of City United stalwarts Paul Brownlee and Nick Bower. Bower is the team's coach as well.
City is also represented by Benjamin Cook, Lachlan Schafer and Jack Allen.
Other players in the team are Alby Nancarrow and Walter Stambolie from Norths, Leo Field (Easts), Levi Kijko (Gresford/Vacy), Tallis Parkinson (Thornton), Charlie Williamson (Hunter Valley Grammar) and Ethan Cowled (Paterson). The reserves are Max Cowled (Paterson) and Xander Keats (Hunter Valley Grammar).
The Western Suburb Plovers and Tenambit Morpeth Bulls could not be separated in their third grade with both sides finishing with a score of 198.
The Plovers were dismissed for 198 in the final over chasing the Bulls total of 7/198 off 40 overs. Joel Connell top scored for Wests with 43 and took 3-25. Simon Dalton top scored for the Bulls with 79, while Andrew Stork made 52 and took 4-17.
Former Northern Suburbs all-rounder Grant Stewart was named most valuable player of Italy's recent triangular IT20 series against Spain and Germany.
Stewart, who is now playing professional cricket with Kent, opened the batting and scored 197 runs in four T20 innings for Italy, averaging 49.25.
Germany won the series with three wins from four games. Italy beat Spain in the final match of the competition.
Maitland's John Bull Shield campaign starts of Sunday, November 27, when they take on Newcastle Suburban Districts at Feighan Oval in Warners Bay.
Maitland are expecting to name a young side for the competition with a few experienced players to provide on-field leadership.
The competition also features Cessnock, Singleton and the Upper Hunter association rep teams.
Maitland had a bye in the first round on November 6. Suburban District 9/113 defeated Cessnock 10/109 and Singleton 10/156 defeated Upper Hunter 10/145.
Cessnock host Singleton at Miller Park, Branxton, in the other round two game.
