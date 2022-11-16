The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hey Kids - can you help Santa find his lost toys at The Levee?

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 16 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'TIS THE SEASON: Santa and his elves are ready to spread some Christmas cheer at the Maitland Levee. Picture supplied.

The Maitland Levee is looking jolly this festive season, with fun and games for the whole family to enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.