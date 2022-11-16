The Maitland Levee is looking jolly this festive season, with fun and games for the whole family to enjoy.
From toy hunts, mini markets and Santa photos, the Levee is jingling with festive cheer this Christmas season.
Starting on Thursday, November 24, you can get a free photo with Santa in his lounge room at The Riverlink.
Sessions will run every Thursday from 3pm to 7pm, and every Friday and Saturday from 9am to 1pm until Saturday, December 17.
Simply scan the QR code to join the digital queue so you can explore the Levee and pick up some Christmas gifts while you wait for your turn with the man in red.
Your Santa photos will then be emailed to you within four business days.
If you are need of that last minute Christmas gift or would like something delicious to share on Christmas Day, you'll be sure to find it during 'A Merry Little Christmas' at The Levee on Sunday, December 11, from 10am to 2pm.
The Levee Public Programs Officer David Graham said, Santa also needs some help finding 10 lost toys that some naughty elves have hidden in shop windows around the Levee precinct.
"By picking up a map at a participating store and completing the hunt, you will go into the draw to win the lost toys," he said.
While exploring the shopfronts, be sure to vote for your favourite shopfront Christmas display for a chance to win a $100 voucher to your favourite business at the Levee.
Mr Graham said, the Levee is the perfect place to get all you need for the big day.
"Shop local this year, and you'll support small businesses while finding gifts you can't get anywhere else," he said.
For more information, pick up a program at The Levee or online at www.thelevee.com.au
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
