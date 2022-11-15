There is now more time to have your say on the proposed expansion of the Martins Creek Quarry.
The NSW Independent Planning Commission has extended the deadline for written submissions, giving the community an extra week to share their thoughts.
Submissions were supposed to close on November 15 but will now close at 5pm on November 22.
Anyone in favour or opposed to the project can have their say online before the closing date. Participants will be asked to identify their key concerns in order of importance and specify whether they support or do not support the plan.
Traffic and transport, noise and air quality, socioeconomic impacts and the effect on biodiversity and water resources are some of the main concerns that have been raised.
Quarry owner Daracon wants to extract up to 1.1 million tonnes of material each year for 25 years and move up to 500,000 tonnes via road and the remaining 600,000 tonnes via rail.
A portion of these trucks would travel into Maitland through Tocal, Bolwarra and Lorn to access the New England Highway.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment recommended the project be approved, despite receiving 634 submissions against the proposal and just 36 in favour of it, and passed it onto the NSW IPC for a verdict.
If the IPC gives it the green light, only 250,000 tonnes could be transported via road each year until certain upgrades were completed, including the new quarry access road intersection off Dungog Road.
A monthly cap of 30,000 tonnes would be applied until this work was finished. There would be a maximum of 140 truck movements a day and 20 per hour.
The IPC held a two-day hearing earlier this month at Tocal College to listen to the community's feedback.
A Daracon spokeswoman said the company was aware some of the community had concerns about the proposal.
She said there had been disputes over quarry operations for more than 30 years.
"We have spent nearly 10 years engaging directly with community representatives, council and other stakeholders to identify and understand the concerns and each of these has been addressed individually within our revised proposal," she said.
"The proposal also outlines the positive value that the project will bring to the local community and economy."
Martins Creek Quarry Action Group has encouraged anyone with concerns to put them in a submission.
Click here to make a submission.
