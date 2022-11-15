The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has extended the deadline for submissions until November 22

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated November 16 2022 - 10:36am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martins Creek Quarry in 2014. Picture by Marina Neil

There is now more time to have your say on the proposed expansion of the Martins Creek Quarry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.