Northern NSW Football will use the FIFA World Cup to encourage more kids to play football via a series of primary school gala days during November.
More than 2600 students, from 81 schools, across 12 locations, will participate in the Newcastle Permanent Primary School Gala Day series which started on Wednesday, November 16
Northern NSW Football community football manager Ross Hicks said the gala days were "an opportunity to get more kids playing football at a time when our sport is in the headlines".
"We have planned the gala days to coincide with Australia's FIFA World Cup games and we hope to convert this hype into more MiniRoos players in 2023," Hicks said.
"The interest from schools has been incredible. We have over 400 teams registered for these fun and welcoming events that will ignite kids love of football into the future."
With 2022 men's World Cup this month and 2023 women's World Cup in Australia, Northern NSW Football CEO David Eland said it was an once in a generation chance to get more people into the game.
"Millions of Australians will be watching the Socceroos in Qatar and the Matildas at home in 2023. This is our chance to encourage parents to register their kids to play football and something we have been planning for," Eland said.
Northern NSW Football has been working with Football Australia to implement integrated marketing and communications campaigns that will support in person opportunities.
The 2023 PlayFootball campaign aims to increase junior football participation to pre-pandemic levels using a mixture of traditional and digital tactics.
Northern NSW Football general manager of marketing and communications Mike Collins said they had created a campaign targeting parents of primary schools kids that features current Socceroos and Matildas.
"Themed 'Find Your Place' the campaign speaks to what is great about football and why it's the perfect sport for kids to play. It's safe, delivered in a family friendly environment, keeps kids active and helps them make new friends," Collins said.
