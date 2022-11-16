Tenambit Morpeth and Eastern Suburbs a tale of contrasting fortunes

One side has seemingly forgotten how to win, the other consistently snatches victory from the jaws of defeat.
The contrasting fortunes of the Tenambit Morpeth Bulls and Eastern Suburbs Griffins at the start of the 2022-23 Maitland first grade cricket season were highlighted on day one of their round five clash at Morpeth Oval last Saturday.
Eastern Suburbs claimed first innings points by five runs after managing just 117 and dismissing Tenambit Morpeth for 112.
The big question on day two on Saturday is whether the Bulls can finally win the day and claim points for an outright with Easts resuming their second innings on 0/23 with 28-run lead.
"It was very tough," Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti said of the batting collapse which saw his their final six wickets for just 26 runs after being at 4/86, 5/100 and 6/109.
"We were cruising at 4-86, even then we were 5/100 and we lost five wickets for 12 runs. Shane Wind was run out and even then we were 6/109 and lost the last four wickets for three runs. It's just not good enough.
"I think at the moment we just don't know how to win games. We get ourselves in good positions but can't carry through.
"It was pretty painful, the position we were in you should never lose those games."
Easts' Achille's heel was again its batting with only opener Jack Bennett (26) and No.10 Jett Lee (13) reaching double figures.
Bulls young quick Cameron Wynn took 5/32 and Shane Wind 4/25 to dismiss the Griffins for 117 inside 35 overs. The Bulls attack has also troubled Thornton,
Easts skipper Riley Horrocks led his side taking 4-34, young quick Lee picked up three wickets and Bennett took 2-0 in the dramatic final stages of the Bulls' chase.
"We played well under our best and won again," Horrocks said of collecting first inning points
"People are asking me 'how the hell have you won three out of three?' and I have to say 'I have no idea'.
"The last couple of years we wouldn't have won those games.
"We were good in the field and we bowled well. We've got a really good bowling group this year and I think the first few games we've just frustrated teams out by bowling good line and length and just fielding really well.
"I think with all the young boys in the team we have plenty of energy in the field. We are not dropping catches, we're not misfielding and we are getting run outs. We're pressuring teams into making mistakes.
"The batting is still disappointing. On that ground it was disappointing. There's nothing wrong with the wicket and the outfield is lightning it was pretty disappointed not to come away with 250 or 300 and there was no real excuses for why we didn't.
"Maybe it's poor decision making, we need to be more patient. Apply ourselves better in situations. If we lose two quick wickets we need to apply ourselves for 10 or 15 overs, not go out there and try to put someone over the fence."
The Bulls have been in strong positions in all four games they have played this season, but have failed to captailise of their advantage.
Against City they were 4/105 and then all out for 127. The bowlers then dismissed City for 167 which was inflated by Karl Bowd's 105 not out.
They made 204 against Thornton and had them at 7/164 in their chase before they won by three wickets.
They had Wests, who declared at 8/369, on the ropes at 6/121.
But Sidoti said the batting collapse against Easts was the lowest point in a frustrating season.
"We play some really good cricket, and with the good cricket we play we can match it with the top teams in the comp," he said.
"It's just these lapses that we are having that just aren't good enough, they are not up to the standard they should be."
"We get in good positions and then just somehow we choke and blow it. I think that's really our big problem.
"We just don't know how to win, once we can finally get a win I think things will change for us. It's just trying to close out a game."
There is hope, the attack apart from letting Wests off the hook has performed well and their best top six has shown form individually with the bat, but not together.
Sidoti said the main thing now was to train well and strive to perform for the whole day, not just a session and lapsing for the remainder of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.