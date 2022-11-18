Western Suburbs skipper Mitchell Fisher says the Plovers will need to show "plenty of ticker" to get the 101 runs needed for victory against Thornton on Saturday.
Resuming on 3/66 and chasing Thornton's total of 166, Fisher said the combination of an accurate and unrelenting Thornton attack and a difficult pitch to bat on would be tough, but he backed his batting line-up to get them.
"I think it's going to be a tough 100, but it we show a bit of ticker and work hard I back us to get the runs," he said.
"We know the target and we just need to tick it off in 10s.
"I thought it (the pitch) was pretty average, it was just dead. The last few years I would have rated it as the best wicket in the comp."
The match between first and third lived up to its status of match of the round on day one, with the Wests bowlers sticking at their job and bowling good line and length to get the rewards.
The Plovers shared the wickets around with Izach Dennis taking 3-37 and Harry King 2-28, while Thunder skipper Matt Gabriel top scored with 49 and Dan Willis made 35 in an innings which featured three ducks including a golden duck run out for Dylan Maxted.
"After the first eight overs we started to bowl to the plan. We bowled well and fielded well," Fisher said.
"The young spinners bowled well, Izach (Dennis) was probably fortunate to grab three and Curtis (Pratt) bowled very well for just one wicket. He put the clamps on with 16 runs off his 10 overs which is pretty impressive for a 21-year-old off-spinner in first grade."
Fisher has been impressed by Pratt's performances this season after forcing promotion from second grade for his bowling with the departure of several players from last year's premiership team.
He has bowled well without much reward in terms of wickets, but the former No.4 in second grade made his biggest impact with a fine 77 in a 152-run partnership with Andrew Trappel to ensure victory against Tenambit Morpeth.
Thornton struck early with both Wests openers in the sheds with just two runs on the board.
Zac Gayfer with 30 not out and Shannon Threlfo 23 steadied the ship before Threlfo was caught with the score on 48.
In the other games, City United and Kurri Weston Mulbring are both firmly on top going into day two with 300-plus scores against Northern Suburbs and Raymond Terrace respectively.
Josh Trappel scored 130 not out and Andrew Vickery 127 as City posted an imposing 6/313 declared off just 63 overs against Northern Suburbs at Robins Oval.
Trappel's ton included 19 fours and three sixes, while Vickery scored 110 in boundaries alone with 23 fours and three sixes.
Daniel Hancock picked up three wickets for Norths. Norths were 0/21 at stumps.
Kurri Weston declared on 8/329 in the 72nd overs courtesy of 106 from Steve Abel and 50s by Tyler Power (55) and Josh Tuckwell (57) to be firmly on top of Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval.
Terrace were 0/7 at the close of play.
