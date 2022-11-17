LIVE AT THE LEVEE
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Head to Coffin Lane this Friday, November 18 from 5.30pm to enjoy live music from Conor May and Kingsley James. Settle in for the evening and grab yourself a delicious meal by Ron & Raf Catering and wash it down with a gorgeous cocktail by Newcastle Distilling Co. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/live-at-the-levee-at-coffin-lane.
BICENTENARY
MORPETH
Morpeth will be alive with activity this Saturday and Sunday as the historic river port celebrates its bicentenary. With an activity program boasting a variety of activities and displays, live music, tours and entertainment, fireworks displays and an open day on Morpeth Bridge. Check out page four for the full story.
In other news:
OPEN DAY
BATH HOUSE GARDEN
Whether you have a green thumb or just appreciate a well manicured garden, why not check out the Bath House Garden open day this Sunday. The peaceful, rustic charm of this seasonal garden, flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces.
MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Normally held on the first Sunday of the month, the Maitland Community Markets have expanded their schedule in the lead up to Christmas and will return to Maitland Showground this Sunday, November 20 from 9am to 2pm. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets for more information.
ARTIST ENCOUNTER
MRAG
On Friday afternoon the team at MRAG are offering an 'After Hours Artist Encounter'. Hear from artists Ellie Hanon, Conor Ashleigh, and Kris Smith as they discuss their exhibitions currently housed at the gallery. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/after-hours-artist-encounter-2.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
