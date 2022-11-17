The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend - November 18, 19 and 20

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE at the Levee is back in Coffin Lane this Friday evening, with entertainment by Conor May and Kingsley James. Picture supplied.

LIVE AT THE LEVEE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.