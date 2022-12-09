Criminology students Daisy Nugent and Isabella Crebert are thriving in the complex world of criminology.
Both aged 21, Daisy and Isabella have been working on the Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative at the University of Newcastle for the past 12 months.
East Maitland resident Daisy and former Aberglasslyn resident Isabella are advocating for those who have next to nothing left.
The Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative focuses on miscarriages of justice, cold cases and missing persons cases and the two young women have been busy investigating into a range of these cases.
A normal day for the pair involves going through court transcripts and reviewing autopsy photos.
A current case they are working on is what was ruled a murder and Isabella said they have been putting together whether or not there was actual innocence or a factual mistake.
"It's really crazy how far we've come since December, when all we had was a letter from our client and a few pieces of information," she said.
Since December, the young women have zoomed the clients family and Daisy said how fortunate that experience was. "It really shows that what we've been doing is paying off and helping these people," she said.
Isabella has been fortunate enough to go that one step further and has spoken directly with their client whose currently serving time and said it was a really unique and incredible experience.
"It really does break that barrier between it being a research task and a real life scenario," she said.
Criminologist at the University of Newcastle Peter Gogarty said both Isabella and Daisy are the cream of the crop and are both really high achievers.
"To the point where they are now going to be working with me on some of the ongoing projects," he said.
Both with bright futures, the young women hope to continue working on innocence initiatives like the Bridge of Hope.
Daisy who is starting her honours on innocence initatives in Australia next year said she hopes to open up avenues and give people more opportunities in Australia.
"Moving forward with innocence projects, I hope to make it more accessible and open to people," she said.
Isabella is hoping to get into some higher research in forensic anthropology.
"We could hopefully use that information for some of our cases in the future," she said.
The Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative was first established at the University of Newcastle in 2019 and has since worked on cases across the nation, as well as an international case in Germany.
With numbers rapidly growing for the Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative, Mr Gogarty said about 35 students have put their hands up to be apart of the initiative over the summer break.
Mr Gogarty added the project wouldn't be possible without the support of the University.
"The University has had the foresight to support this and it's proven how important it is that we do this line of work," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
