Bypass the 'too hard basket' with this new recycling plan

Ever wondered what to do with things like batteries and e-waste that cannot be put into the yellow bin?
Recycling these items might have been in the too hard basket in the past, but that is about to change.
Maitland residents can now sign up for an at-home free recycling home collection service, thanks to a partnership between Maitland council and start up RecycleSmart.
Things like batteries, e-waste and clothes can be picked up from the house and taken to be recycled.
There is a limit of two shopping bag sizes of waste per month.
Residents who want to be able to dispose of more waste each month can pay $5 to do so.
"Many of us find it hard to get the time to take problem waste like old clothes, batteries and lightbulbs to recycling points, but with this new program you can book it for free, bag it up, take it out the front and someone will come and get it for you," Maitland council's environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper said.
"This is a convenient sustainability solution that will have a huge benefit to both the community and the environment."
The venture is expected to stop items that can be recycled from ending up in landfill.
RecycleSmart CEO and co-founder Giorgio Baracchi said the venture aimed to make recycling digital, fun and easy.
"We are here to change the way people feel about recycling, so they recycle more things, more often," he said.
The initiative will continue until June 30, and is in addition to the council's kerbside bulky waste collection service.
It will help the council to work towards the state government target of 80 per cent of waste materials being diverted away from landfill by 2030.
Some of the items that can be recycled under this new program include:
