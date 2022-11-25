Commonwealth's East Maitland branch joins Share the Dignity's Christmas appeal

East Maitland's Commonwealth branch employees have joined Share the Dignity's #ItsInTheBag Christmas appeal and are collecting bags filled with life essentials for women.
The Australian not-for-profit organisation Share the Dignity encourages people to put together bags filled with essential items to donate to someone in need this holiday season.
East Maitland Commonwealth Bank Branch Manager, Corey Merriman said they are thrilled to support Share the Dignity once again and the team hopes to collect 30 bags to donate to those in need.
"This will help make Christmas a bit brighter for those fleeing domestic violence, experiencing homelessness or doing it tough in our local community," he said.
East Maitland is just one of many Commonwealth Bank branches in Regional NSW and ACT who are supporting the appeal.
To donate, you need to find a good condition or new bag to fill, including a handbag, backpack or duffel and fill the bag with essential items and drop it off at the East Maitland Commonwealth Bank located in Stockland, Greenhills.
Donations can be dropped off until November 27.
For further information, please visit: https://www.sharethedignity.org.au/itsinthebag
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.