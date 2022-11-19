Morpeth bicentenary celebrations switch to Hunter River on Saturday night

Morpeth's bicentenary celebrations have begun with plenty of colour and fun in Swan Street and surrounds before they switch on Saturday night to Queen's Wharf.
From tiny piglets to horse and cart rides, penny farthing bicycle demonstrations to immaculate vintage and veteran cars from home and abroad on display there's something for young and old.
And all accompanied with the best food and drinks the historic township on the Hunter River has become famous for.
The bicentenary weekend kicked off on Saturday morning and the fun continues Saturday evening and throughout Sunday.
It seemed like all roads were leading to Morpeth, but there's still plenty of space to park outside the centre of town and even tractor carriage rides and a mini-train to take you to the action.
The official ceremonies on Saturday morning paid tribute to the amazing effort by local groups including the Morpeth Public School, Morpeth Business Council and Maitland City Council in organising the celebrations which had been postponed by a year because of COVID.
Fittingly the traditional custodians the Wonnarua people were recognised on the land they knew as Illalung which became know to Europeans as Morpeth after a community was founded by Lieutenant Edward Close in 1821.
Saturday night's entertainment switches to the Hunter River at Queen's Wharf where there will be food trucks and live entertainment with bands from 5pm and a fireworks and laser show at 8.50pm.
Of course there are some great restaurants, eateries and pubs in Swan Street.
There's plenty more to do on Sunday including the Bridge Open Day when pedestrians will have access to the historic Morpeth Bridge.
There will be heaps of great food deals for all tastes and music and entertainment throughout the day as well historic walks and displays.
