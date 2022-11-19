The Maitland Mercury
Queensland rider Tate Zischke wins NSW Under-21 speedway title at Kurri Kurri

By Ross Allen
Updated November 20 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:20am
Queensland rider Tate Zischke won the 2022 NSW Under 21Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri. Picture supplied

Queensland rider Tate Zischke turned in a dominant display to win the 2022 NSW Under 21Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday.

