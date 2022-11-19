Queensland rider Tate Zischke wins NSW Under-21 speedway title at Kurri Kurri

Queensland rider Tate Zischke turned in a dominant display to win the 2022 NSW Under 21Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday.
In his first appearance at Kurri Kurri Speedway on a 500cc bike, Zischke advanced directly into the championship final with four wins in his five qualifying heat rides.
James Pearson (NSW) and Harry Ryan (NSW) also advanced directly to the championship final each with three wins from their qualifying heats.
The trio were joined by Maurice Brown (NSW) who won the B-final to qualify for main final
In other news
Zischke made a great start in the decider, racing to the lead and never being challenged.
The race for the minor placings was keen with Pearson getting the better of Ryan to take second and third places.
NSW riders got the better of the interstate contestants in the other two state titles that were decided.
Alexander Adamson was an impressive winner of the Under 16 250cc Championship and Cooper Antone completed an unbeaten run to win the Under 16 125cc Championship.
Kurri Kurri Speedway Club will host the 2022 NSW Open Speedway Solo Championship on Saturday, December 3 as the first race meeting under lights kicks off the marquee events for the summer speedway season.
Full list of results:
UNDER 21 500cc CHAMPIONSHIP
UNDER 16 250cc CHAMPIONSHIP
UNDER 16 125cc CHAMPIONSHIP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.