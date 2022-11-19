Tenambit Morpeth quick Alex Lidbury took 6-50 and Eastern Suburbs 17-year-old Patrick Stewart scored 89 as their teams slugged it out in a battle for outright victory and second innings point at Morpeth Oval on Saturday.
In the end the two teams fought each other to a stand still with Eastern Suburbs settling for first innings points with Tenambit Morpeth on 3/77 chasing a target of 221 after the Griffins declared on 6/215.
Easts come away with their third win from three games after dismissing the Bulls for 112 on day one last week after posting just 117 themselves.
Resuming on 0/23 with openers Stewart on 14 and Jack Bennett 8, Easts pushed for runs to set up an outright victory.
Bennett was out for 15 with the score on 52 and Tom Porter came to the crease. Porter made 63 in a 120-run partnership with Stewart with the pair averaging four runs an over.
The Griffins pushed on for another six overs to declare on 6/215.
"Although it would have been nice to get an outright, it was good for the younger boys to spend time out in the middle," Easts skipper Riley Horrocks said after the match.
"Patty with 89 and Tom with 63 was exactly what we needed and it will give them a fair bit of confidence going into some games against the bigger fish.
"We gave Pat a shot and he cashed in. You can't ask too much more of the young fellas they were all stepping up.
"We really didn't have an option but to go with a younger team and it's working.
"We're three from three and starting to scare a few people."
Horrocks said there was some real competition for spots with Jim Dollin scoring 100 and Tom Lovegrove going back and scoring 30 in seconds.
"It's a good young group and they're all coming to training, they're all coming back to the park after a Saturday, they are all buying in. It's really good," he said.
Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti said Lidbury had been fantastic with the ball and his efforts to tie down Easts batting and take wickets at the end had given the Bulls a shot at chasing the runs.
"I thought they perhaps batted for a little longer than they needed, but I still thought 221 in 35 overs was worth having a shot at," Sidoti said.
"I promoted some of the boys up the order to have a go at some quick runs and dropped myself back in case we needed someone to bat out time if it didn't work out."
Noel Matthew made a quick fire 17 with three fours, but the Bulls were at 3-28 after six overs.
Sidoti and Ryan Wind steadied the ship and were unbeaten on 20 and 28 respectively when play was halted after 21 overs.
In other games, City United led by 5-51 from fast bowler Tim Burton and 4-31 by spinner Todd Francis recorded a comprehensive 182-run win against Northern Suburbs.
Burton bowled 19 overs straight in his sternest test and first five-wicket haul since returning from an ACL injury which ruled him out of last season, while Francis is still in pain from a side strain suffered against Tenambit Morpeth in round two.
Norths skipper Jordan Callinan top scored with 37 and Matt Sugden made 30 in their sides 131 from 64 overs after resuming on 0/21.
City captain Matt Trappel said they were missing opening bowler Tim Baker with a calf strain and he felt they had left themselves 10 overs to bowl short of putting Norths back in for a shot an outright.
Kurri Weston Mulbring secured their second win of the season with a 144-run victory against Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval.
The Warriors dismissed the Lions for 185 with all-rounder Steve Abel backing up his first innings 105 with 3-25 from 19 overs.
Several Terrace made starts but none were able to progress past Steve Smith's 34, with Jaxon Brookes (32) and Luke Thomas (30) also out in the 30s.
The Lions cause was not aided with captain Daniel Upward (6) and Bryce Smith (0) both run out with the score on 63 to leave the home side in trouble at four wickets down, which they didn't recover from.
An attacking 53 off just 50 balls by Western Suburbs skipper Mitchell Fisher ensured a four-wicket victory for the Plovers in a hard-fought game against Thornton at Thornton Oval.
Resuming on 3/66 and chasing Thornton's total of 6/166, Wests lost two early wickets to be 5-89 and former skipper Tom Irwin played an important anchor role accumulating 24 with plenty of ones and twos before he was dismissed with the score on 160.
Elliott Thompson was the best of Thornton's bowlers taking 3-40 off 15 overs.
