Tenambit Morpeth Bulls deny Eastern Suburbs push for outright victory

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 20 2022 - 11:35am, first published 10:30am
Tenambit Morpeth quick Alex Lidbury (pictured playing for Maitland) took 6-50 against Eastern Suburbs on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Tenambit Morpeth quick Alex Lidbury took 6-50 and Eastern Suburbs 17-year-old Patrick Stewart scored 89 as their teams slugged it out in a battle for outright victory and second innings point at Morpeth Oval on Saturday.

