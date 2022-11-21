Billy Ellis stars with seven wickets for Maitland Gold U-15s

Maitland Gold Under-15 bowler Billy Ellis stunned Tamworth Gold with an incredible 7-38 in his side's three-wicket win at Maitland Park on Sunday.
Tamworth Gold were all out for 111 and Maitland Gold made 7/114 in reply, with Ollie Williamson top scoring with 26.
The seven-wicket haul by Northern Suburbs under-14 Ellis was his best figures of the season, with his previous best 3-9 in club cricket.
Maitland Maroon remain unbeaten and on top of the table in under-15s following their nine-wicket win against Tamworth Blue at Louth Park.
Sam Holz (3-4) and Jack Sullivan (3-6) both picked up three wickets as Maitland dismissed Tamworth for 58 in 21.5 overs.
Charlie Jones and Dash Baker were unbeaten on 24 and 20 as Maitland made 1/61 in reply on 17.5 overs.
Coalfields suffered their first loss in under-15s going down by 66 runs to Armidale in Scone.
Armidale batted first and were out for 181 in the final over of their 50-over contest.
Scone's Blake Scott took 4-34 and Singleton's Mason Knodler 3-23.
Coalfields were all out for 115 with Cessnock's Reef Cato-Symonds top scoring with 19 and Kurri Weston Mulbring's Lucas Stair making 18.
In the under-13s, Maitland Maroon are also undefeated and on top of the George Denton Shield with a comfortable five-wicket win against Tamworth Blue at Maitland Park on Sunday.
Maroon dismissed Tamworth for 73 with Hugo Strachan picking up 3-5 and Charlie Lovegrove (2-15) and Connor Curran (2-7) both taking two wickets.
Maitland made 5/74 in reply with Riley Cadman top scoring with 28 and Cailan Hartwell making 24 after his century last round.
Maitland Gold recorded a 33-run win against Tamworth Gold at SMR to sit third on the table behind Coalfields, who had the bye.
Gold were all out for 156 with Nixon Perrin top scoring with 26 and Cody Mills finishing on 21 not out. All eight bowlers used by Gold picked up wickets to dismiss Tamworth for 123, with Perrin recording the best figures of 2-3.
