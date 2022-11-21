The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Billy Ellis stars with seven wickets for Maitland Gold U-15s

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Gold Under-15 bowler Billy Ellis took 7-38 against Tamworth Gold at Maitland Park on Sunday.

Maitland Gold Under-15 bowler Billy Ellis stunned Tamworth Gold with an incredible 7-38 in his side's three-wicket win at Maitland Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.