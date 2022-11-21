Windy conditions in Maitland are set to ease Tuesday morning, after reaching 50 km/h on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Neil Fraser said while there is no severe weather warning for Maitland, the gusts are still very strong and there is risk of falling trees and branches.
Mr Fraser said wet soil means trees can come out of the ground easily with strong winds.
"We've had a bit of rain of late so the soil is fairly saturated, and strong westerly winds will probably ease off a little bit overnight but start blowing again tomorrow morning, before it really starts to ease off on Tuesday," he said.
"The general trend is winds easing off during the day tomorrow (Tuesday), and then a high pressure moving in so much lighter conditions from mid-week onward.
"Wednesday, Thursday, Friday continuing dry weather, so lots of sunshine and we'll lose the wind later tomorrow."
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) responded to two calls for assistance in Maitland and two in Cessnock between 12.01am Saturday and 12pm Monday, most due to trees that were at risk of falling, or had fallen.
There is a severe weather warning for damaging winds in place for Sydney and southern parts of NSW, and NSW SES urges those travelling to affected areas to be mindful and exercise caution.
For the rest of Monday, the Bureau forecasts westerly winds will decrease to 20 to 30 km/h in the late evening, and the temperature will reach 27 degrees and sunny. The UV index is predicted to reach 11 (extreme).
On Tuesday, winds will reach 25 to 30 km/h before easing, and the temperature will reach 25 degrees and sunny. The UV index is predicted to reach 10 (very high).
On Wednesday and Thursday, the temperature will rise to 28 degrees and mostly sundy, and winds could reach 25 km/h. The UV index is predicted to reach 10 (very high).
Looking at the tail end of the week, temperatures are set to reach 30 degrees and partly cloudy on Friday, 32 on Saturday and rise again to 35 on Sunday.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
