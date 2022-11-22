Maitland Aquatic Centre will host 444 competitors from 18 clubs this weekend at the Coast & Valley Swimming Association summer championships.
From Friday to Sunday, November 25 to 27, swimmers will take to the water in the annual long course championship in preparation for the NSW country and state championships.
CVSA publicity officer Heidi Tolar said 444 swimmers is a great turnout.
"We're nearly back to pre-covid numbers," she said.
A full program of events will be run for ages 9 and over, with distances from 50 metres to 1500 metres.
Freestyle and medley relay events have also been reintroduced into the program, and it's the first time since the before the pandemic CVSA have been able to run a full program of events.
Competitors come from all over the Hunter, Newcastle and Central Coast, with 35 from Maitland's Valley Aquatic Club and 11 from Rutherford's Hunter Valley Allstars.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
