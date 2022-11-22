The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Aquatic Centre to host 444 competitors for summer swimming championship

Chloe Coleman
Chloe Coleman
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 12:00pm
Members of Valley Aquatic Club. Picture supplied.

Maitland Aquatic Centre will host 444 competitors from 18 clubs this weekend at the Coast & Valley Swimming Association summer championships.

