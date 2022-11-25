A group of five incredible Hunter women have just returned from Nepal after handing over a secondary school to the local community - a project five years in the making.
Linda Harwood, Jennifer Nash, Catherine Leslie, Kathryn Petry and Janine Moore are all part of The Umbrella Foundation Australia, a charity dedicated to supporting the vulnerable children of Nepal and their communities.
After the devastating 2015 Nepal earthquake, Shree Bhimsen Secondary School, Sindhupalchok was destroyed.
The Umbrella Foundation launched a campaign to rebuild the school, which is attended by 252 children who walk about 1.5 hours to attend classes every day.
After years of fundraising and many donations from groups, schools, families and individuals in Maitland and Newcastle, the school has been officially handed over.
Co-founder and chairperson at The Umbrella Foundation Australia Linda Harwood of Chisholm, said the handover was a huge celebration. "It was a big deal for the locals, we got covered in flowers," she said.
"We purchased snacks for the students to have a party, some of the girls danced, one of the teachers and some of the girls wrote a song and sang the song to us."
Ms Harwood said the support from the Maitland community was incredible.
"A huge thank you and also for entrusting our small charity with your donations, we're forever grateful and if anyone ever wants to visit the school, we can organise that, they only have to contact me," she said.
Before the school rebuild, the students were learning from a shed, sitting on mats on top of dirt.
The pre-earthquake school only had two toilets, so The Umbrella Foundation has built more toilets and implemented feminine hygiene disposal.
"It took five years because we were 100 per cent reliant on donations, so it was a very slow process," Ms Harwood said.
The names of everyone who donated to the school's rebuild have been engraved into a plaque at the school.
So what's next? The foundation is desperately seeking sponsors ($20 per month) to support children and take them out of bonded labour.
Visit umbrellaaustralia.org to find out more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
