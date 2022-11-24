Maitland Repertory Theatre has had its hard work recognised with four nominations in the City of Newcastle Drama Association Awards (CONDAs).
Maitland Repertory Theatre's (MRT) Veronica's Room has been nominated for Best Ensemble - Play.
In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play) has been nominated for Excellence in Costume Design (Anne Robinson, Kadisha Patterson and Kaysia Dowie), Excellence by a Performer in a Supporting Role (Connie Voisey-Barlin) and Excellence in Set and Prop Design (Daniel Shaunessy).
MRT senior vice president Anne Robinson said it's great to be recognised.
"It's really nice that they can see what we're doing, and that we're trying hard," she said.
"It's just wonderful, you do the show and you do the best you can, and then you forget it in your mind because you're moving on to the next show.
"To come up with four nominations, it's just a really nice surprise."
Mrs Robinson said she believes In the Next Room stood out to the judges in the costume design category because they were a bit unusual, being 1890s-style.
She said a lot of work went into the set design, and the cast was fantastic.
"We were very happy with how it turned out, it's good to be recognised," Mrs Robinson said.
The most time consuming part of any production, Mrs Robinson said, is putting together the set.
"There's a lot of people in there a lot of the time, working on the set and getting it ready," she said.
"We have a working bee that comes in every Saturday morning, and they just work hard getting the set ready, and other things, maintenance jobs.
"But when there's a show coming, it's all about the set.
"It's a lot of hard work every show to get a really good set organised."
In 2021, MRT won two CONDA awards for its play A Doll's House.
The Catholic Schools Office, Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has also been nominated in the CONDAs with its play ASPIRE: The Cost of Wishes, which featured some Maitland students.
The Cost of Wishes has been nominated for Excellence in Hair, Make-up and Wigs, Excellence in Costume Design, Excellence in Set and Prop Design, Excellence in Lighting Design, Excellence by a Performer 18 and Under in a Lead Role, Best 18 and Under Ensemble, Best Production 18 and Under and Best New Play or Musical Written for a Newcastle Company.
The CONDAs are on Saturday, December 10 at Newcastle City Hall.
To see the full list of nominees, visit www.conda.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
