It was hard to wipe the smile off City United skipper Matt Trappel's face at Robins Oval on Saturday afternoon.
"Burto got five and bowled 19 overs straight," a delighted Trappel said after the second missing piece from last year's campaign fell into place.
The week before Trappel's brother Josh, arguably the best batter in the competition, finished unbeaten on 130 after sharing in a 231-run partnership with great mate Andrew Vickery who made 127 with 110 in boundaries.
Northern Suburbs were on the wrong side of an 182-run loss, as City showed that a firing Josh Trappel and Tim Burton transforms them from beaten grand finalists to premiership favourites.
"I thought the whole team bowled well. Timmy Baker was out with a calf injury so a few of us had to step up," Burton said this week after taking 5-51 his best haul since an ACL knee reconstruction which ruled him out of the 2021-22 season.
"Todd (Francis 4-31) bowled awesome. He bowled 20-odd overs straight and didn't give away anything and young Izaac Coyle bowled really well. It was a good team effort.
"I've been a bit disheartened the first few weeks when I came back as everywhere's a road thanks to the weather we've had.
"It was good to get some wickets, I needed it, but as long as someone is getting them in the team it's not too bad.
"I do like it when it's me though, don't get me wrong.
"I bowled 19 in a row, I was pretty gassed at the end, but the knee held up really well."
After a frustrating 2021-22 sitting on the sidelines injured with Josh Trappel (shoulder), Burton has been doing everything he can to ensure a successful return.
"I've been putting in work to try to get back, my physio has been awesome. I'm not quite as fit as I was when I got injured, but I'm on the way back definitely," he said.
"I was fairly confident the knee would be ok. I had been training in the nets for a few months before the season.
"I missed the first game because I was just waiting on the all-clear from my surgeon. I was confident that it would be right once I got out there. I just need to keep on taking care of it pretty well."
Burton said the signs were good for City that they will again be in a position to challenge for the title they last won in 2018-19 when the smashed Kurri Weston.
"Josh (Trappel) has been looking a million dollars, Matty (Trappel) scored some runs the other day against Thornton and unfortunately we didn't get the win there. Karl Bowd scored a ton in the first game.
"I thought Josh and Andrew (Vickery) were amazing. We were in a bit of trouble and they pretty much were chanceless in taking the game away from Norths.
"I'm very fortunate to be part of it. I look around sometimes at the players I'm playing with and they are some of the best I've ever played with.
"The desire if there from everyone, so hopefully we can go all the way."
City take on premiers Wests in a one-day fixture at Coronation Oval on Saturday.
They will be without Tim Baker, who will not risk aggravating a calf injury, but should otherwise be full strength with Izaac Coyle opening the bowling with Burton.
Wests are coming off a hard-fought win against the previously unbeaten Thornton and the return of Tom Owen to the batting line-up gave it an extra dimension with his ability to play either attacking cricket or assume the anchor role and keep the scoreboard ticking with ones and twos.
Plovers skipper Mitchell Fisher made an attacking 53 off 50 balls and Owen made 24 as Wests posted 6/168 resuming on 3/66 and chasing Thornton's total of 166.
Kurri Weston Mulbring secured their second win of the season with a 144-run victory against Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval. Warriors all-rounder Steve Abel backed up his first innings 105 with 3-25 from 19 overs.
Easts and Tenambit Morpeth battled hard but stumps were called early with the Bulls on 3/77 in their second innings chasing Easts 6/215dec after the Griffins took first innings points on day one.
The young guns were on fire with Bulls' quick Alex Libury taking 6-50 and Eastern Suburbs 17-year-old Patrick Stewart scoring 89.
In games this weekend, Thornton hosts Easts in what will the young Griffins' sternest test to date this season.
Tenambit Morpeth are at home to Kurri Weston Mulbring and Raymond Terrace hosts Norths at Jack Collins Oval.
