She is just 13, but Gillieston Heights' Ceanna Frost has already made a big impact on the international football stage.
Frost, a Maitland FC junior, played a crucial role in the Northern NSW Football under-14 girls team's amazing effort to win the SingaCup in Singapore earlier this month.
The NNSW side played a six matches at the international youth tournament and only lost once to Makati FC (Philippines) during the group stage, who they then later defeated with a 1-0 victory in the Cup decider.
Frost admitted to feeling nervous before the matches but once she was on the field she felt right at home.
And it showed, with the youngster collecting the Golden Boot award at the tournament with six goals.
Frost who plays either attack or on the wing has been playing soccer since she was seven-years-old.
Her mum Kate Jeffrey said Ceanna started to learn dance, but "hated it and she would always kick the ball around with the boys and everyone said to get her into soccer".
The youngster has had great success in front of the goal for the Magpies under-15s as well, scoring 42 goals in the recent season.
Naturally scoring is her favourite part of football and there has been plenty of goal celebrations in the past 12 months.
A Year 7 student at Rutherford Technology High School, Frost is also involved in the talented sports program (TSP) with the school, and has also been involved with the Newcastle Jets talented sports program.
Frost said she looks forward to more opportunities to play in international tournaments.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
