Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell may only be 13 and weigh just 47.1kg, but that didn't stop her from claiming a world jui-jitsu crown ahead of older and heavier opponents.
The youngster who competed in her first international tournament at the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu championship earlier this month came out on top winning the title of World Youth Champion from Brazil's No.1.
Liddell, who competed in the 52 kilos division for yellow belts said, she was five kilos under the weight limit.
"All of the girls were about four to five kilos heavier and also older than me," she said.
Her opponent in the final round was Brazil's number one and Liddell said it was one of the hardest matches she's ever had.
"Usually I submit people in under a minute, but mine went to the full time of three minutes," she said.
Liddell's dad Josh and mum Lisa attended the international tournament with her, and Josh said they had no great expectations with some of the girls up to two years older than Kaelyn.
"They do an opening ceremony and all, it felt like the Olympics," Lisa said of the titles..
Already a state champion in Queensland, Victoria and the ACT, Liddell said she hopes to get titles in all of the Australian states.
Starting out at just eight-years-old, Liddell has been training at Gracie Barra Hunter Valley Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self Defence for more five years and said she likes the environment and the people.
Hunter Valley Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu founder Gene De Crewis said he was extremely proud of Liddell's result.
"I cried, she made the toughest man in Maitland cry," he said. "It pumps everyone up and gives them something to look forward to."
In a male dominated sport, Liddell hopes to see more females get involved in the coming years. "I want to be one of the top competitors and hopefully beat the top men too," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
