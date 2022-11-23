The Maitland Mercury
Kaelyn Liddell wins World Youth Jiu Jitsu championship title at just 13

By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 2:00pm
Kaeyln Liddell is a world champion at just 13 after winning her division at the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu championship. Picture supplied.

Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell may only be 13 and weigh just 47.1kg, but that didn't stop her from claiming a world jui-jitsu crown ahead of older and heavier opponents.

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

