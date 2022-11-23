Steamfest's run of bad luck continues with another date change

There's yet another date change for premier Maitland event Steamfest following a clash with the ever popular concert, Groovin the Moo.
Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest will be moving back one week from its initial 2023 dates, due to the clash.
Steamfest will now be held on the last weekend in April, Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th.
Initially scheduled for April 22 and 23, to fit around Easter and the National Historical Machinery Association Rally, Steamfest - which is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary - will move to the following weekend.
Maitland City Council's City Events and Activation Manager Adam Franks said the decision was made in the "best interest of our city's transport network and transport stakeholders, as well as local accommodation and tourism providers."
"Steamfest has had an extended run of bad luck, with a number of cancellations since 2019 due to COVID and significant weather events," Mr Franks said.
"In 2023, we'll be celebrating the event's 35th anniversary, so hosting on the same weekend as another of the city's largest events would have caused all sorts of challenges for council, infrastructure providers, local residents, visitors to Maitland and the event organisers over at Groovin the Moo as well."
Groovin the Moo attracts thousands of people to Maitland each year, with a reported crowd of 16,000 at this year's event in April.
Hunter Valley Steamfest regularly attracts in excess of 50,000 people from across the Hunter Valley, New South Wales and interstate.
"This decision hasn't been made lightly," Mr Franks says.
"But after discussion and negotiation with Groovin the Moo and Steamfest's partners, as well as major event, transport and emergency stakeholders, it became clear that it wouldn't be possible to host both events on the same weekend, without major impact to all event stakeholders.
"Additionally, hosting two of the city's largest events on the same weekend would have had an impact on our accommodation and tourism operators," Mr Franks said.
"The shift in dates for Steamfest will help spread the economic impact of both events, which is well into the millions of dollars, over two weekends.
"We look forward to bringing you more information on Steamfest's 2023 program in the coming months."
Steamfest ticket holders who had their tickets rolled over from our 2022 cancellation will be contacted by council's ticketing provider in the coming week and will automatically have their tickets changed to the new dates.
Ticket holders will also have the option to have their tickets refunded in full. Visit www.steamfest.com.au for more information.
