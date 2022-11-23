The Maitland Mercury
A clash with Groovin the Moo has forced council to again change the date of Steamfest

Updated November 23 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 4:30pm
Steamfest's run of bad luck continues with another date change

There's yet another date change for premier Maitland event Steamfest following a clash with the ever popular concert, Groovin the Moo.

