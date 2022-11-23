Maitland Libraries is partnering with the city's four local Country Women's Association (CWA) branches to help celebrate 100 years of the organisation providing advocacy, friendship, and scones across the country.
A suite of events at Maitland Library from 10am this Friday, November 25 will celebrate and commemorate the role of the CWA in our community.
As is traditional for the CWA, a morning tea will be the centrepiece of the action.
There will also be a historical exhibition showcasing the CWA's history in Maitland and a Walls That Talk exhibition on the exterior facade of the library to honour the organisation.
It's not quite 100 years for the CWA in Maitland - the city's first branch opened in 1929 - but since then, the city's four branches have helped the women of Maitland come together to champion one another and provide a helping hand to the community.
Maitland City Council coordinator community participation Carol Edmonds said the libraries are thrilled to welcome the CWA.
"We're so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate and commemorate the work of the CWA here in Maitland, and what better way to do it than with tea, scones, and a celebration of their history," Ms Edmonds said.
"The event on Friday is open to all. Come out and learn more about one of the country's most significant organisations and meet some of the women who have helped the CWA thrive in Maitland for almost 100 years."
Hunter Group CWA president Deb Schaefer said the organisation was delighted by the recognition afforded by Maitland City Council and the exhibits at Maitland and East Maitland Libraries.
"Our members are looking forward to the opportunity to be involved at these events, mingling with the public and explaining our organisation's aims and activities," she said.
"I'll be formally opening the exhibition at Maitland Library on Friday, where we'll be able to see the commitment of our members on full display."
East Maitland and Morpeth CWA branches will host a community craft display, with baked goods to enjoy at East Maitland Library on Thursday, December 1.
RSVP for Friday's event by visiting mait.city/CWA100.
