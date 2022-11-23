The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Libraries has partnered with the city's four CWA branches to celebrate the organisation's centenary

November 23 2022 - 3:30pm
Maitland CWA members Ingrid von Reiche, Barbara Heckman, Susan Morphett and June Heath with a fresh batch of scones, pictured in 2021. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Maitland Libraries is partnering with the city's four local Country Women's Association (CWA) branches to help celebrate 100 years of the organisation providing advocacy, friendship, and scones across the country.

