Waste no time in having your say about Maitland's future

It's time to share your thoughts and help shape the way Maitland deals with waste.
Residents are encouraged to take part in an online survey to help guide future waste services.
Maitland council understands the journey waste takes needs to change so it can meet the state government's 2030 target.
That target is 80 per cent of waste being diverted from landfill.
The council has created the online survey and also appointed Micromex Research to conduct random phone surveys within the community.
"We need your input to ensure we're balancing the services you want with the cost to the community associated with delivering them," a council spokesperson said.
"Through previous engagement we've heard overwhelming support from the community for increasing our recycling and resource recovery efforts."
