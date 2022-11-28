Start warming up your vocals - it's time for Christmas carols.
Maitland Musical Society is performing a free Christmas concert at Maitland Gaol for the first time on Sunday, December 4.
The society's full 20-piece orchestra and 20-piece choir will perform a 1.5 hour set, complete with soloists and audience participation.
Maitland Musical Society president Coralie Lewis said the orchestra hasn't performed much in recent years due to COVID, so are very excited to be back to performing.
"It's been such a long time and I think that's why there's been so much public interest as well, because it's been a couple of years since there was a lot of stuff at capacity," she said.
"And it's a bit of a novelty to have it in the gaol, so we're hoping it goes really well, it's something new for us.
"It's fairly low-key and simple this year just to gauge it and see how it goes, if it goes okay we might make it bigger and better next year."
Gates open at 5.30pm and The Mercury has been let in on a secret - Santa will be arriving towards the end at about 8pm.
Bring along a chair or picnic rug, there will be food and drink available to buy at the gaol, and it is an alcohol free event.
Carols at the Gaol will not go ahead in wet weather, check Maitland Musical Society's Facebook for updates.
Maitland Musical Society will also perform Christmas carols at Largs School of Arts on Saturday, December 3 from 6.30pm.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
